Two arrested after Galashiels drug raids

Drugs worth more than £3,000 were recovered in Galashiels yesterday.

Two men have been charged after police recovered the Class A and B drugs during searches at two properties in Galapark Gardens and Balmoral Avenue.

As a result of these seizures two men aged 27 and 43 were arrested and will appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Steven Irvine from the CIU and Proactive Unit said: “Once again community intelligence has resulted in a good drugs recovery and I want to thank the public for their continued support.

“Special thanks must also be given to a man who assisted officers recovering some items of evidential value from the water, but left before police could speak to him.

“This individual is asked to contact Galashiels police station and quote incident number 1985 of June 21.

“Tackling drug crime is one of our top priorities and we act on all information relating to offences of this nature.

“If you would like to report ongoing criminal activity in you area then please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”