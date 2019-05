A motorist has been banned from the road for 16 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after he admitted driving while almost five times the legal alcohol limit.

Spencer Craig, 28, of Cotgreen Road in Tweedbank, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 103 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

That offence was committed in Tweedbank Drive, Tweedbank, on Friday, April 5.

As well as being banned from driving, Craig was fined £350.