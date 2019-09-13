Tweedbank 44-year-old given supervision and unpaid work orders over drunken bust-up at Newtown and Borders General Hospital

Being involved in a bust-up with her then partner and with police at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose has led to a 43-year-old woman being ordered to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Jillian Reid, formerly of Newtown but now living in Tweedbank, had pleaded guilty to three offences committed in February.

She had been ordered to be of good behaviour for six months as part of a deferred sentence.

Although she managed to make it to the end of that period without getting into further trouble, sheriff David Clapham expressed concern that one of the offences had been committed at the Borders General Hospital, her workplace, while patients were being treated nearby.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick told Selkirk Sheriff Court the relationship his client had been in at the time and for the preceding eight years is now over, adding that that is best for all concerned.

The 44-year-old has also been put under supervision for the next 12 months.

A previous hearing was told that Reid, a nurse, had been drunk at the time and had struggled with police officers and shouted abuse at them while being taken from her then home at Newtown to the hospital for a check-up.