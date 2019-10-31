Tweedbank 34-year-old convicted of dealing drugs in Galashiels

A 34-year-old man has been found guilty after a trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court of two allegations of dealing drugs.

William Kennedy had denied being concerned in the supply of alprazolam in Channel Street in Galashiels on October 31 to others including a police officer.

He had also pleaded not guilty to a similar offence involving heroin at a house in Hawthorn Road in Galashiels on November 1.

Kennedy, of Craw Wood in Tweedbank, was convicted of both charges following a trial, however.

Sentence was deferred until December 3 for the production of background reports.