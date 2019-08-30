Tweedbank 23-year-old put on curfew for self-harm threat and swearing at police

A 23-year-old man who threatened to stab himself in his Tweedbank home has been given a night-time curfew.

Luke Marley had been involved in a dispute with his neighbours in Carlin Court earlier on July 22.

Police were called back to the property but Marley refused to answer the door and swore at officers, also making threats to harm himself.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Grieve Avenue in Jedburgh on May 8.

Marley was given a six-month restriction-of-liberty order keeping him at home between the hours of 7pm and 6am as an alternative to custody.