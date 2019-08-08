Tweedbank 23-year-old cleared of stealing car in Melrose while drugged up

A 23-year-old man accused of stealing and driving a car while disqualified and under the influence of drugs has been cleared of those charges.

Gavin Murray denied those allegations, plus a fourth one of driving without insurance, at a trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

It was alleged that he stole a car in Eildon View in Melrose, on June 25 and was found by police in its passenger seat after it came to a stop against a house in nearby Eildon Crescent.

Murray, of Killiecroft in Tweedbank, was deemed to be too intoxicated to consent to a blood test at Hawick police station and denied telling officers he had taken heroin and cocaine, both class-A drugs, as well as the prescription drug alprazolam.

Sheriff Peter Paterson, noting a lack of evidence proving Murray was the driver of the stolen car, judged there to be no case to answer in respect of all charges.