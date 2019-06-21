Trial set for Selkirk man accused of causing unnecessary suffering to horses

The trial of a Selkirk man accused of causing unnecessary suffering to horses in his care will take place next month.

Fifty-one-year-old Nick Mill of Ettrickhaugh Road, denied two charges at the town’s sheriff court. A trial date has been set for July 2.

Mill has been charged under the Animal Health and Welfare Scotland Act.

It is alleged he failed to get proper veterinary care for a horse that was emaciated and another which had an infected tail.

The offences are said to have happened at the Lauriston Stables in Ettrickhaugh Road between April 26 and July 31 last year.

You might also be interested in:

Hawick woman denies making Nazi salute

Kelso men fined for town centre disturbance

Gamekeeper denies dozen wildlife crimes