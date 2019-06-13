Trial delay for Gala man accused of shouting and swearing at former partner

The trial of a Galashiels man accused of shouting and swearing, and demanding and receiving £50 from his former partner, has been delayed until August.

Jordan Cunningham, 24, of Forest Place, has denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Harrow Inn and in High Street, Galashiels, on April 27.

He also pleaded not guilty to breaching a court order by contacting the woman.

The trial was due to take place on Thursday, but was adjourned as the crown requested more time to acquire mobile phone evidence and a witness was on holiday.

A new date was fixed for August 29 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on August 12.

Cunningham was released on bail until those dates.