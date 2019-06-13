Trial delay for Gala man accused of shouting and swearing at former partner

The alleged offences took place in Galashiels High Street.
The alleged offences took place in Galashiels High Street.

The trial of a Galashiels man accused of shouting and swearing, and demanding and receiving £50 from his former partner, has been delayed until August.

Jordan Cunningham, 24, of Forest Place, has denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Harrow Inn and in High Street, Galashiels, on April 27.

He also pleaded not guilty to breaching a court order by contacting the woman.

The trial was due to take place on Thursday, but was adjourned as the crown requested more time to acquire mobile phone evidence and a witness was on holiday.

A new date was fixed for August 29 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on August 12.

Cunningham was released on bail until those dates.