Tools worth £2,000 stolen from Sprouston shed

Borders police have launched an appeal for help from the public after tools worth more than £2,000 were stolen from a shed near Kelso.

The tools were taken from a residential address in the Sprouston area between 10am on Wednesday, February 14 and 11.15am on Saturday, February 17.

The items include gardening and DIY equipment from the brands Stihl, Grazzly, Flymo, Qualcast, Bosch, Karcher, Worx, JCB, Guild and Wagner.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area during this time, or who has any information on the whereabouts of the stolen tools, is urged to come forward.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1532 of February 17, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.