Tool thieves target eight vans in Earlston and Lauder last night

Police are investigating a further spate of thefts after vans were broken into in Earlston and Lauder this week.

Eight vans in the two towns were broken into and had tools taken from within overnight on Tuesday.

Those latest raids come just weeks after vans were broken into in Selkirk, Hawick and Jedburgh.

Police carried out a series of raids at properties in the north of England earlier this month in connection with the thefts, but no arrests have been made yet.

They say they are investigating this latest spate of thefts and are urging van owners to review their security measures to ensure they are suitable for vehicles and their contents.

PC Nick Walker said: “Ideally, remove high-value tools from the vehicle at the end of the day. Consider applying stickers to the van stating that no tools are left inside.

“Consider changing the van’s original locks for ones that are resistant to lock-pick devices such as Tibbe lock-picks.

“Install additional dead-bolt or hook locks on doors and consider in-van alarms and security-mark your high-value tools.

“Park the vehicle in a well-lit, overlooked location and try to restrict access to rear or side doors.”

“If your vehicle is parked outside your house, consider installing a security light directly illuminating it.

Anyone with any information on the thefts is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestroppers anonymously on 0800 555111.