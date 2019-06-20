Three-year driving ban for Chirnside woman who refused to take breath test after accident

A 38-year-old woman who twice failed to co-operate with tests after suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol has been banned from the road for three years at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Carrie Ann Nicol pleaded guilty to failing to provide two specimens of breath at Hawick Police Station during the early hours of February 11 after being involved in an accident on the Greenlaw to Coldstream A697 road.

She also admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood at Borders General Hospital on April 7 after earlier being involved in a single car accident on the Kelso to Greenlaw road near Stitchill.

Nicol, of Main Street Chirnside, was fined a total of £300 in addition to the three-year disqualification period.

Her co-accused Joshua Reynolds, 32, also of Main Street, Chirnside, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and with no insurance on the Greenlaw to Coldstream road on the night of February 10.

The court was told he had received a call from Nicol saying she had been in an accident and when he could not get anyone to go and collect her he decided to drive, despite knowing he was banned.

His lawyer insisted it was “not a malicious act”.

Reynolds was disqualified from driving for 15 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work.

