Three men charged after Galashiels mobile phone shop is targeted again

Three men have been charged in connection with the theft of almost £11,500 of mobile devices from a mobile phone shop in Galashiels yesterday.

It’s the second time in two months the O2 phone shop in Channel Street has been hit, with thieves stealing more than £11,000 of mobile phones in a distraction theft in August.

The latest incident happened at around 4.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 24).

Local police resources were supported by colleagues from the air support and dog unit in conducting searches following the theft, which resulted in an 18-year-old man being arrested in the Traquair area.

A further two men, aged 18 and 17, were subsequently traced during a road check in Peebles and arrested in connection with the incident.

A quantity of the stolen property was recovered a short time later in Walkerburn.

Chief Inspector Andy McLean, area commander for the Borders said: “We will not tolerate such unacceptable behaviour in our local community and the men are now held in police custody to appear in court.

“We are committed to tackling these type of incidents and will continue to use all resources at our disposal to investigate thoroughly.”

The men are expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday, October 26). They are also charged with road traffic offences.

Inquiries are still ongoing in regards to the theft in August.