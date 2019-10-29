Three men admit carrying out Hogmanay assault in Jedburgh

Three men have admitted carrying out a joint assault in Jedburgh town centre on Hogmanay, leaving their victim seriously injured.

Liam Cleghorn, 20, of Canongate in Jedburgh; Jack Hay, 22, of Thornfield Crescent in Selkirk; and Sean Sutherland, 26, of Cairnmount in Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching and kicking the man to the body in the town’s Abbey Place to his severe injury.

Cleghorn was given an eight-month night-time home curfew between the hours of 9pm and 6am as an alternative to custody.

Hay and Sutherland were each ordered to carry out 110 hours’ unpaid work.