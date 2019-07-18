Three in court over alleged incident in Hawick’s Stonefield Place on Monday

Two men and a teenager have appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court following an alleged disturbance in Hawick’s Stonefield Place on Monday, July 15.

Shaun Grieve, 30, denies being in possession of a baseball bat and knife, as well as breaching a court order by being in Hawick.

Grieve, giving an address in Kenilworth Avenue in Galashiels, had an application for bail refused, and he was remanded in custody until he faces trial on August 18, with an intermediate diet to be held at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Shane Adamson, 23, of Renton Terrace in Eyemouth, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a 17-year-old boy by repeatedly kicking him to the head and body and also denied breaching bail.

A trial date was fixed for September 5, and he was released on bail with special conditions not to enter Hawick or contact a named male and female.

A teenager appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court meanwhile charged with assaulting a male to his severe injury, possession of a knife and vandalism.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

The youth, giving an address in Jedburgh, was released on bail with special conditions not to enter Hawick and to report to Jedburgh police station three days a week.