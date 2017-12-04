Three hurt as Saturday afternoon collision shuts down A702 at Carlops for over six hours

A serious road collision between two cars on the A702 in Carlops on Saturday afternoon has left two men and an 11-year-old boy in hospital.

Police in the Scottish Borders are appealing for witnesses after a BMW 320, which was travelling north, was involved in a collision with a Ford Ranger travelling south, at around 4.20pm.

The 34-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the BMW, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for a number of serious injuries. However, his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The 57-year-old male driver of the Ford also sustained extensive injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he is in a serious condition.

An 11-year-old boy, who was a passenger within the Ford, was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital after sustaining chest and abdomen injuries. His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Road Policing Officers closed the road for around six-and-a-half hours while they carried out an investigation at the scene.

Anyone who can assist with their ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Neil Inglis from the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels said: “This collision has resulted in serious injuries to the vehicle occupants and we are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“If you were on the A702 on Saturday, December 2, and witnessed what happened then, please contact police immediately.

“Members of the public should also get in touch if they have any other information relevant to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels on 101 and quote incident number 2571 of December 2.