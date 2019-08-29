Thieves using stolen car steal alcohol during Lauder break-in

Thieves responsible for an overnight raid on a Lauder convenience store are believed to have first stolen a vehicle from Longniddry.

The break-in to a convenience store on Lauder’s Edinburgh Road happened at around 1.30am yesterday.

Entry was forced to the shop and a quantity of alcohol was stolen from within.

The suspects arrived and then made off in a green Land Rover Defender with registration number G965 LRM.

This vehicle was stolen from outside an address in Links Road, Longniddry a few hours earlier at around 11.55pm and officers believe the same individuals are responsible.

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Bruce Dodds from Galashiels CID said: “Given the times both of these incidents occurred, it appears the suspects stole the vehicle in Longniddry and then travelled to Lauder where they targeted the store.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Links Road area of Longniddry during the late evening of Tuesday, or in the Edinburgh Road area of Lauder during the early hours of Wednesday, should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you believe you can help us identify those responsible, then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 238 of August 28 for the Lauder break-in, or incident number 494 of the same date for the Land Rover theft.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.