Thieves target van outside Peebles hotel

Police are appealing for witnesses after a mountain bike was stolen from a van in Peebles at the weekend.

Thieves broke into a black Ford Transit van, which was parked at the Peebles Hydro hotel on Innerleithen Road, overnight on Saturday, June 8.

A Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition mountain bike was stolen.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Were you in or around Peebles Hydro between Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9?

“A black Ford Transit was broken into between 10pm and 9am and a mountain bike stolen from within.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1341 of June 9.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org