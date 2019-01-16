Thieves target nine Peebles businesses in overnight raids

Police are stepping up patrols in Peebles after nine businesses in the town were targeted by thieves this week.

The businesses, housed within units at the Cavalry Park industrial estate, were broken into sometime overnight on Monday.

Police say nothing was taken from six of the premises but investigations are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The break-ins took place between 10pm on Monday January 14 and 6.30am on Tuesday January 15.

“Nothing was stolen from six of the premises, with a quantity of hairdressing stock among the items that were taken.

“Detectives want to reassure local business owners that a robust investigation is currently underway into this.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 0538 of January 15.