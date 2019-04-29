Thieves target farms near Morebattle and Jedburgh

Police are appealing for witness after a quad bike and pick-up truck were stolen from farms in the Borders last week.

A red honda TRX 4 FM1 quad bike was stolen from a farm just outside Morebattle over night on Tuesday.

Thieves struck some between 9pm on Tuesday, April 23 and 8.45am on Wednesday, April 24.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that may assist with this enquiry please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 0655 of April 24.”

The pick-up truck was stolen from a farm near Towford, south of Jedburgh, the same night.

Thieves made off with a maroon-coloured isuzu d-max yuko some time between 6.30pm pm Tuesday, April 23 and 11am the following morning.

Anyone who was in the Towford Roman Camp area, who may have seen anything suspicious, is asked to contact police quoting incident number 1414 of the April 24.

Alternatively, information about either incident can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org