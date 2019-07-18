Thieves steal three-figure sum of cash from Hawick home

Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft from a home in Hawick.

A home in Eildon Road was entered and a purse containing a three-figure sum of cash was stolen between 9am and 3.30pm on Friday, July 12.

Constable Ryan Anderson from Hawick Police Station said: “The occupant of the home is understandably very upset at the theft of her purse and we are urging anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within Eildon Road on Friday 12th July to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, anyone who can help us identify the culprits should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Hawick Police Station via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 3186 of July 12.