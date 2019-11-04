Television reported stolen after disturbance in Galashiels

Police are appealing for witnesses to an early-morning disturbance in Galashiels to come forward.

Property including a television is reported to have been stolen during that disturbance in the town’s Talisman Avenue at 4.15am on Sunday, October 13.

A police spokesperson said: “A disturbance had taken place within a property at Talisman Avenue, Galashiels which has then spilled out onto Woodstock Avenue.

“When the occupier has returned, a number of items were missing, including a large black TV.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 933 of October 13, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.