Teenagers suspected to be to blame for bin fires in Galashiels town centre

Police investigating bins being set alight in Galashiels town centre this week believe three teenagers were to blame.

Fires were started in four bins between 9pm and 10pm yesterday, April 25, in Channel Street and Douglas Bridge and at Gala Water Retail Park.

Officers suspect that three boys aged 15 or 16 were responsible.

One was wearing a three-quarter-length white jacket with hood and black jeans; another wore a short, light-coloured jacket, dark jeans and white trainers; and the third had on a black jacket with its hood up and blue jeans.

Anyone able to help track down the culprits is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident No 4,321 of April 25, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.