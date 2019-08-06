Teenagers deny assaults outside Kelso Rugby Club

A teenager has appeared in court accused of assaulting a 47-year-old man together with other youths during an incident captured on video and viewed tens of thousands of times on social media.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with knocking the man unconscious during that alleged attack at Kelso Rugby Club’s Poynder Park ground on August 25 last year.

He pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to, while acting with children, assaulting the man by repeatedly striking him, causing him to fall to the ground, and, while he was on the ground and unable to defend himself, repeatedly kicking him to the head and body, knocking him unconscious, all to his injury.

A second teenager appeared on the same complaint charged with assaulting another man also in the grounds of Kelso Rugby Club on August 25 last year.

Lewis Finlay, 18, of Monksford, Newtown, denied, while acting with children, assaulting a man and, when he was on the ground and unable to defend himself, repeatedly kicking him on the head and body to his injury.

A trial date has been fixed for October 1, with an intermediate hearing on September 17.

Both teenagers were granted bail with special conditions not to contact several named individuals and not to enter Kelso Rugby Club’s grounds.