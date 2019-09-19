Teenagers accused of assaults outside Kelso Rugby Club face trial at start of next month

Two teenagers accused of assaults outside Kelso Rugby Club just over a year ago will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with knocking a 47-year-old man unconscious during an alleged attack in the grounds of the rugby club on August 25 last year.

He pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to, while acting with other youths, assaulting the man by repeatedly striking him, causing him to fall to the ground and while he was on the ground, then repeatedly kicking him to the head and body, knocking him unconscious, all to his injury.

A second teenager appeared on the same complaint charged with assaulting another man, also in the grounds of Kelso Rugby Club on August 25 last year.

Lewis Finlay, 18, of Monksford, Newtown, denied, while acting with children, assaulting a man and, when he was on the ground and unable to defend himself, repeatedly kicking him to the head and body to his injury.

A trial date has been fixed for Tuesday, October 1.

Both teenagers have been granted bail with special conditions not to contact several named individuals and also not to enter the club’s Poynder Park ground.