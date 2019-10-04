Teenagers accused of assaults at Kelso Rugby Club now facing trial next month

Two teenagers will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month on charges of assaulting a pair of older men at Kelso Rugby Club.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accued of knocking a 47-year-old man unconscious during an alleged attack in the grounds of the Poynder Park club on August 25 last year.

He pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to, while acting with other children, assaulting the man by repeatedly striking him, causing him to fall to the ground, then repeatedly kicking him to the head and body, knocking him out, all to his injury.

A second teenager appeared on the same complaint charged with assaulting another man at the rugby club on the same date.

Lewis Finlay, 18, of Monksford, Newtown, denied, while acting with children, assaulting a man and, when he was on the ground and unable to defend himself, repeatedly kicking him to the head and body to his injury.

The pair’s trial, originally scheduled for this month, is now due to take place on November 4 and 5.

Both teenagers have been granted bail with special conditions not to contact several named individuals and also not to enter the grounds of the club.