Reports have been ordered on a teenager convicted of six offences.

Macadie Hibonne, 18, pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by striking him to the face and body in Hawick High Street on June 8.

She also admitted five other charges of police assault or obstructing officers in High Street and Myreslaw Green in Hawick on June 24.

Sentence was deferred on Hibonne, of Bright Street in Hawick, at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until August 1.