Teen jailed for a year over catalogue of offences

A teenager who appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on nine separate complaints has been given a custodial sentence totalling 342 days.

Nineteen-year-old Rene Miller had admitted a series of offences including house breaking with intent to steal, theft by shoplifting and smashing windows at Selkirk Sheriff Court and Melrose Police Station.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said that due to the high level of Miller’s offending that there was no alternative to custody.

Miller of Bannerfield Drive, Selkirk, had his custodial sentence back-dated to December 19.