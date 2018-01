A teenager has admitted smashing a window at Selkirk’s Royal Mail sorting office, causing £335 worth of damage.

Colin Adamson, 18, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on July 1, 2016.

He also admitted possession of cannabis at a flat in Galashiels on October 20, 2016.

Adamson, now living in Edinburgh, had sentence deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until February 12 for background reports.