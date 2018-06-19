Taser deployed and man arrested following disturbance in Jedburgh

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged weapons offences after a disturbance at a house in the Howden Road area of Jedburgh last night.

Police were called at around 11pm on Monday, June 18 and a 48-year-old woman was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A crossbow, knives and samurai sword were among the items recovered at the property.

During the man’s arrest an officer deployed a taser and, as is standard procedure, the matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Police Scotland say this is the first discharge of a taser since new rules came into force this month which mean only specially trained officers can use tasers.

Assistant Chief Constable Nelson Telfer, from the specialist support unit, said: “Like our colleagues across the UK, we now have a limited number of local officers trained to use tasers in instances where there is believed to be an immediate threat to the safety of the public or the police.

“The creation of these specially trained officers across our territorial divisions gives local commanders and control rooms additional options when protecting our communities, which may include a quicker response to incidents by officers with taser capabilities, where appropriate.”

The change in procedure came about after an increase in the number of incidents in which police officers were confronted with bladed weapons or assaulted.

Police Scotland presented plans to equip 3% of its local officers, that being around 500, with tasers and increased training, to the Scottish Police Authority in December.

Those plans were approved and training of these officers began in May. All are expected to be trained and operational by August, being equipped with the Home Office-approved Taser X2.

The man involved in Monday night’s incident was uninjured and taken to Hawick Police Station, where he was charged in connection with a number of alleged offences.

The 20-year-old is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow.