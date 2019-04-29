Suspected poachers being hunted by police in Bonchester Bridge

An investigation into incidents of suspected animal poaching near Bonchester Bridge has been launched this week.

A member of the public reported finding vehicle tracks on land within the Easter Fodderlie estate, near Abbotsrule, around 8.30am yesterday.

Officers carried out inquiries at the scene and found two deer carcasses and two badger carcasses.

These animals have been taken for forensic examination and inquiries are ongoing.

Wildlife crime co-ordinator, PC Steven Irvine, said: “We are awaiting the findings of the forensic analysis, but believe at this time that the deer and badgers have been illegally poached and we are treating this matter very seriously.

“If you have any information that can help us find those responsible and bring them to justice, then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact Hawick Police Station on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1186.