Stow 38-year-old fined £250 over bust-up with ex-neighbour in Newtown

A 38-year-old man involved in a bust-up with a neighbour has been fined £250 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Andrew Thomson pleaded guilty to struggling violently with Shane Scott at an address in Newtown to his injury.

He also admitted shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner during that incident on March 31.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, explained how the incident started at around 7.30pm on a Sunday evening when the accused tried to retrieve a ball which had gone into a neighbour’s garden.

He said: “He tried to jump a fence and fell to the ground.”

Mr Fraser said that words were exchanged with a woman and then Mr Scott appeared on the scene and a struggle developed between the two men, resulting in Mr Scott sustaining a minor injury.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said that prior to the incident there had been no issue between the two men, although his client had had difficulties with an adjoining neighbour.

He added: “He accepts he involved himself in it and it ended up in an unedifying spectacle.”

Mr Patrick said Thomson had now moved to Stow and was away from that situation.