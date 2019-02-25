Stolen Clovenfords car later used in Humbie break-in

One of three cars stolen from a house in Clovenfords on Friday night was later used during a robbery at a community store in East Lothian.

Two Audis and a Volkswagen Golf were taken from the house at Whytebank Row, Clovenfords, between 10pm on Friday, Feburary 22 and 1.35am the following morning.

After entry was forced to the house, keys to a grey Volkswagen Golf, black Audi RS4 and silver Audi A4 Allroad were taken and all three cars were stolen.

The Golf was subsequently recovered in Penicuik a short time later.

The Audi RS4, with registration number OE07NMA was recovered in the Millerhill area of Edinburgh at around 10.25am on Sunday, but it is believed it was first used during a robbery at the Community Hub in Humbie, East Lothian.

This break-in took place around 1.20am on Sunday, February 24 and resulted in the theft of a safe containing a four-figure sum of cash.

The Audi A4 Allroad, with registration number P33 OFT has not yet been found.

Anyone who can assists officers with their ongoing investigation is being asked to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Batten from Lothians and Scottish Borders criminal investigations department said: “The theft of these vehicles, and the the subequent break-in to the property in East Lothian, are being investigated as part of operation Greenbay and this incident is being linked with similar house break-ins and car thefts that have occurred across the east of Scotland over the past month.

“We believe those responsible will look to utilise the vehicles to commit further offences and we would ask anyone who has seen them since the early hours of Saturday morning, to contact police immediately.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant information that can help us identify and trace the culprits.”

Anyone with information can contact Galashiels Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 427 (Clovenfords) of February 23 or the Musselburgh Community Investigation Unit, quoting incident number 419 of February 23 (Humbie).

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.