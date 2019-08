A 24-year-old man has appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of stealing a car and then being over the alcohol limit when stopped by police.

McRae Fairbairn is also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and driving with no licence or insurance at Highcroft in Kelso on Saturday.

He pleaded guilty, and sentence was deferred until September 23 for background reports.

Fairbairn, of Robertson Drive in Edinburgh, also received an interim driving ban in the meanwhile.