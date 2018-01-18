Stealing phone from supermarket lands man in jail

A man caught shoplifting at the Tesco store in Galashiels has been jailed for a total of 240 days at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

George Tunnicliffe had been given a chance to retain his liberty by demonstrating that he could stay out of trouble but failed to take advantage of it, having breached a deferred sentence package after being caught stealing a mobile phone on Friday.

He appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to that theft charge.

Tunnicliffe, 56, was jailed for 60 days for that offence and for another 180 days for causing £6,000 worth of damage to vehicles at the AG Lees car sales forecourt in Huddersfield Street, Galashiels, on March 4.

He had been on deferred sentence for that offence but was warned of the consequences if he breached his good behaviour order.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Tunnicliffe was spotted leaving the Paton Street supermarket after picking up an iPhone 5 and not paying for it.

He said: “He put it in his pocket and ran from the store. He was seen throwing it under a car.”

Tunnicliffe, formerly of High Street, Galashiels, told police that another man had taken his phone and he had tried to steal another one to replace it.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him: “When I placed you on a high-tariff deferred sentence, this was a test to see if you could behave. You have failed to do so.”