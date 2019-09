A 62-year-old man has been fined £3,000 at Selkirk Sheriff Court after he admitted receiving almost £30,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Richard Bridges, of Maidenhall Farm Cottages, near St Boswells, pleaded guilty to obtaining income-related employment and support allowance of £29,738 without declaring payments from pensions plans.

That offence was committed over a five-year period at a house near Earlston.

Bridges told the court he had since refunded all the money he was wrongly paid.