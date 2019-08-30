St Boswells 62-year-old admits £30,000 benefit fraud

Background reports have been ordered on a 62-year-old man at Selkirk Sheriff Court after he admitted receiving almost £30,000 in benefits he wasn’t entitled to.

Richard Bridges, of Maidenhall Farm Cottages, near St Boswells, pleaded guilty to banking income-related employment and support allowance payments of £29,738 without declaring payouts he was getting from pension plans.

That offence was committed over a five-year period at a house near Earlston.

Bridges told the court he has paid back all the money.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him his offence was a serious matter and deferred sentence until September 23 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order assessment.