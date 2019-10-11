St Boswells 34-year-old given 150-hour unpaid work order for violent struggle and spitting on police officer

A man has been ordered to carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting a police officer by spitting on his head.

Alan Cairney, 34, also pleaded guilty to struggling violently with four constables at his Springfield Terrace home in St Boswells on the morning of Sunday, January 6.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard that Cairney initially contacted police about an incident, but once they arrived, they arrested him instead on suspicion of committing an offence.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton said that Cairney then became hostile towards the officers.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said the ground-worker had felt aggrieved about the way he was dealt with by the police.