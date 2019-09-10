St Boswells 32-year-old fined £240 for stealing more than £600 while working at Boots in Melrose

A former Melrose pharmacy worker has been fined £240 for stealing more than £600 from her then employer.

Nikki Middlemass, 32, of Barrows Croft in St Boswells Main Street, pleaded guilty to embezzling £607 while working at Boots in the town’s High Street between March 4 and April 1.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told she had her own staff log-in for the store’s payment system, and on March 4 she misused it to pay a refund of £170 to her own bank card.

She carried out the same procedure for the sum of £150 on March 7 and for £290 on April 1, the court heard.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “These were picked up by the security software, and the accused was interviewed about the matter.

“She explained that she was in debt and could not see any way out of her predicament.

“She was remorseful and resigned.”

Mr Fraser said the accused could not have been more open or honest when dealing with the police and said she intended to repay the full amount she stole.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick confirmed that the full amount embezzled has now been repaid.

He said: “She has made a very grave error of judgement. She was under a degree of pressure financially.

“It does not look like it was very well thought out.”

The court heard that Middlemass has now secured alternative employment as a beauty therapist.

Sheriff David Clapham told her: “You do not need me to tell you that this was a serious breach of employment trust. A conviction for dishonesty will have a considerable effect on you for the future.”

He reduced her fine from £360 due to her guilty plea.