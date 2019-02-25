Spate of thefts from vans in Jedburgh remains unsolved

Police are still working to track down thieves which stole tools from a dozen different work vans in one night last month.

And officers are urging the town’s residents to remain vigilant and to report any sightings of unusual vehicles to police.

It comes after officers admitted they are still working to trace the criminals responsible for breaking into and stealing tools from 12 Ford Transit vans parked in the Howdenburn area overnights on Monday, January 14

PC John Irvine told this week’s Jedburgh Community Council: “Nobody has been charged yet but inquiries are ongoing.

“The criminal investigations department is involved as well as local officers.

“The initial call that was made to us was with regards to two suspicious males, so we would encourage people to always contact us in these circumstances.

“Please do not hesitate to contact us if you feel things are not right.”