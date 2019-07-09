Shoplifter admits theft from stores in Galashiels and Hawick

Background reports have been ordered on a serial shoplifter.

Paul Madden, 38, of Eastfield Road in Hawick, pleaded guilty to stealing aftershave from Savers in Channel Street in Galashiels on June 12.

He also admitted stealing gift sets to the value of £35.96 from B&M Bargains in Hawick on December 11, items worth £20 from the town’s Aldi on March 6 and 30 cans of deodorant, a pair of curtains and six air fresheners from Bargain Buys, also in Hawick on March 10.

Sentence was deferred until August 5 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.