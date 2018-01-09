A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being accused of a series of offences in Peebles on Boxing Day, including assaulting a woman to her severe injury.

Dean O’Donnell is also charged with assaulting another woman to her injury, theft of a purse, money and a mobile phone, police assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Those offences are said to have happened in Cuddyside and Kingsmeadows Road in Peebles.

O’Donnell, of no fixed abode, made no plea during a private hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

He was fully committed for trial, and bail was refused by sheriff John Cook.