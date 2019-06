A man will be sentenced next month for causing a breach of the peace.

Steven Gorman, 25, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Hawick’s Beattie Court in April.

Gorman, of Hawick, acted in an aggressive manner towards his partner and a man by shouting, punching a door, throwing a glass and breaking it and causing the man and woman fear and alarm, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

Sentence was deferred until July 8.