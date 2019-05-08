Sentence deferred over threats of violence at Peebles pub

Sentence has been deferred for another three months for good behaviour on a man responsible for making threats of violence in a Peebles pub.

Keith Daly, 46, of Kingsway in Peebles, pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner at the town’s County Inn in High Street on June 30.

He admitted behaving in that manner while still subject to an antisocial behaviour order issued a year before.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told he had been of good behaviour over the past three months, but sheriff David Hall decided to defer sentence again for the same period of time.

The case will recall on August 12.