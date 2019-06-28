Sentence deferred on Galashiels pub troublemaker

A 28-year-old man responsible for causing a disturbance in a Galashiels pub will be sentenced in three months’ time.

Neil Brown pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Harrow Inn, in High Street, on Wednesday, April 3.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Tweedholm Avenue in Walkerburn on Friday, April 5, attempting to self-harm and attempting to assault a police officer.

Brown, giving an address in Tweedholm Avenue East in Walkerburn, will return to Selkirk Sheriff Court on September 9 after a period of deferred sentence.