A serial shoplifter has been jailed for over eight months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

James Birchall, 26, pleaded guilty to six thefts from shops in Galashiels and Selkirk in February and March.

Birchall, of Sentry Knowe in Selkirk, was given prison sentences totalling 250 days for those offences.

The Co-op in Selkirk High Street and Tesco’s Paton Street store in Galashiels were among the outlets targeted by Birchall.