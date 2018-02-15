Selkirk pensioner denies assaulting young child

A Selkirk pensioner will face trial at the town’s sheriff court on three charges.

Nicholas Weeks, 65, of Newburgh Farm Estate, is accused of engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear and alarm towards his wife by texting her repeatedly and threatening to have her visa removed and benefits stopped.

He also denies threatening or abusive behaviour towards her and assaulting a young child.

The alleged offences date back to January and February 2016.

The trial date is scheduled for April 20 with an intermediate hearing on March 26 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.