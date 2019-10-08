Selkirk Market Place machete attack victim admits being armed with crossbow bolt

Background reports have been ordered on a man found to be in possession of a crossbow bolt during an incident in Selkirk Market Place in February.

Colin Hendrie, 42, pleaded guilty to that offence andalso admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his home in Ettrick Road in Selkirk later that day.

Fiscal Fiona Hamilton said the accused had been the victim of a serious assault earlier in the day and had been saying that he wanted to harm the person who attacked him.

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts said there was clearly a background to the offence and called for the production of a criminal justice social work report ahead of the case next calling at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 4.

Hendrie’s assailant, Harrison Long, 28, of Bemersyde Crescent in Selkirk, was jailed for 640 days in August for attacking him in Market Place with a machete to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.