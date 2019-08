Two Selkirk men have appeared in private at the town’s sheriff court on drugs charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Stuart Hislop has been accused of being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Selkirk at the weekend.

And Joseph Sparkes, 44, is charged with possession of the class B drug and allowing the premises he occupies to be used for drug dealing.

Both men made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

They were granted bail by Sheriff Peter Paterson.