A 55-year-old man convicted of assaulting his partner has been handed a bill for £1,500 at Selkirk’s sheriff court.

David Beaton, of Selkirk, struck the woman in the face with his hand to her injury at the town’s Haining House on May 11.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay her £1,000 in compensation, as well as having a three-year non-harassment order imposed.