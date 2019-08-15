Selkirk 43-year-old owns up to racist abuse outside Galashiels shop

A man has admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner in the car park outside Home Bargains in Galashiels.

Don Napier, 43, of Leslie Place in Selkirk, pleaded guilty to causing alarm or distress to a man by shouting and swearing, threatening him and racially abusing him at the Stirling Street store on February 8.

Sentence was deferred until September 9 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for the production of a criminal justice social work report

A not-guilty plea to the same charge from Ryan Napier, 21, also of Leslie Place in Selkirk, was accepted by the crown.